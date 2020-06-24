You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Vineland man discharged from hospital after 48-day battle with COVID-19

Juan Duran

Juan Duran of Vineland was discharged on Father’s Day from Inspira Medical Center Vineland after a 48-day battle with COVID-19.

"The Inspira Medical Center Vineland staff was honored to be part of his recovery and thrilled to see him reunite with his family," according to a news release from the hospital. "The reunion with his loved ones brought tears to the eyes of many in attendance. Staff gathered at the entrance of the hospital to give Duran a joyous send off."

For more information about Inspira Health, please visit www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA.

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Rutgers University School of Public Health Dean Perry N. Halkitis.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,822 cases with 195 deaths and 1,388 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 723 cases with 62 deaths and 530 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,421 cases with 127 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

