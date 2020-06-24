LIVE UPDATES: Vineland man discharged from hospital after 48-day battle with COVID-19

Juan Duran of Vineland was discharged on Father’s Day from Inspira Medical Center Vineland after a 48-day battle with COVID-19.
"The Inspira Medical Center Vineland staff was honored to be part of his recovery and thrilled to see him reunite with his family," according to a news release from the hospital. "The reunion with his loved ones brought tears to the eyes of many in attendance. Staff gathered at the entrance of the hospital to give Duran a joyous send off."
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Wednesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Rutgers University School of Public Health Dean Perry N. Halkitis.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 2,822 cases with 195 deaths and 1,388 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 723 cases with 62 deaths and 530 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,421 cases with 127 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
GALLERY: St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Atlantic City reopens
A member of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Atlantic City stands next to her car and prays during Sunday services.
Kristian Gonyea / for the press
nws_stjames
Church members stood in the parking lot and in their cars for Sunday service. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
nws_stjames
Rev. Dr. James Coaxum, III addresses his congregation on Fathers Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
nws_stjames
Rev. Dr. James Coaxum, III addresses his congregation on Fathers Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
nws_stjames
(Left) Rev. Barbara Spence speaks to the congregation about the fifth anniversary of the killing of five clergy and four church members at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
nws_stjames
Rev. Dr. James Coaxum, III addresses his congregation on Fathers Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
nws_stjames
Church members of the Saint James AME church fill the parking lot for Sunday service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
nws_stjames
Images from the The Charleston church shooting (also known as the Charleston church massacre) was a mass shooting on June 17, 2015, in Charleston, South Carolina, in which nine African Americans were killed during a Bible study at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
nws_stjames
Rev. Dr. James Coaxum, III addresses his congregation on Fathers Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
nws_stjames
Church members of the Saint James AME church fill the parking lot for Sunday service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
nws_stjames
Members of the Saint James AME church on New York Avenue in Atlantic City play music during the church service. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Rev. Rhonda Hart speaks to the congregation during Sunday's service.
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
nws_stjames
Church members from the Saint James AME church in Atlantic City fill the parking lot for a Sunday outdoor service on Father's Day. Atlantic City, NJ. June 21, 2020
