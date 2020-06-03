Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci, members of City Council and city first responders will join representatives of the clergy and local community organizations in a March for Peace on Wednesday, beginning at 11:00 a.m., according to a news release. The march will begin at the steps of City Hall and proceed down Landis Avenue to the old Sears building.
"At this time of uncertainty and apprehension in our country, I believe it is important that we come together peacefully to pay our respects and stand against injustice in all forms,” Fanucci said in the release. “For over 240 years, we have strived to achieve a more perfect union. While we have moved a long way towards this ideal, we still have work to do. We cannot solve our problems in an instant because they did not start in an instant. We must all recognize our shortcomings, as uncomfortable as that may be, and do the hard work necessary to overcome them. No matter your race, religion, or sexual orientation, we are all Americans, entitled to the same rights and opportunities. Together we are stronger, and together we can effect meaningful change to make our community and our country a better place for all."
Gov. Phil Murphy and State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal are hosting a virtual town hall at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss building police-community relations.
The conversation will focus on on investigating officer-involved shootings and other use-of-force incidents, strengthening trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve and promoting a culture of professionalism, accountability and transparency among New Jersey’s law enforcement community, according to a news release. It is the sixth in a series of virtual sessions organized under the Attorney General’s “21 County, 21st Century Community Policing Project.” The virtual meetings are a way to maintain community engagement with law enforcement despite social distancing measures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will address new additions to “Excellence in Policing," an initiative launched by the Attorney General’s Office in December 2019 to promote the culture of professionalism, accountability and transparency within law enforcement.
Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and Richard T. Smith, New Jersey State Conference of the NAACP President, will also be on the panel.
Middle Township officials participated in a prayer circle Tuesday night.
"We were there to listen, but I had to tell this group how proud I was that the example they all set last night had carried through to peaceful protests today, in both Middle and Ocean City," Mayor Tim Donohue said in a Facebook post. "This is progress. Face to face. One day at time."
Ocean City Jay A. Gillian said Tuesday night that the protest in the city was peaceful.
"It was an example of how different people can come together to send an important message," Gillian said in a post on Facebook. "I could not be prouder of how our community and the police handled themselves, and I was glad to see Sgt. Tyrone Rolls and Lt. Pat Randles join the proceedings to offer their perspectives."
Longport police Chief Frank Culmone told city residents Tuesday that he hears residents’ concerns during unrest in addition to the pandemic.
“I would like to express to you that I hear your concerns and my staff of officers as well as the governing body have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the community is safe and secure,” he said in a letter posted to the department’s Facebook page. “We are addressing any threats that may come out way, both professionally and diligently. We are working with our neighboring police department, the New Jersey State Police as well as our federal partners to ensure peace and good order.”
Galloway police Chief Donna Higbee urged residents to stick together as a community while praying that upcoming protests will be peaceful.
"Moving into the week, I will keep the community updated and I will pray that the protests and marches are peaceful in nature," according to a post on the department's Facebook page. "Again, violence and destruction of any kind from anyone will not be tolerated here in Galloway Township. I cannot stress that enough. We have been through too much in recent months and people are hurting, we do not need an additional reason for grief."
GALLERY: Somers Point-Ocean City protest march against police brutality
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department.
Margaret Gurley, 22, of Atlantic City, joins about 300 people in marching over the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Taylor Thomas of Galloway holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Taylor Thomas of Galloway holding a Black Lives Matter sign.
Democratic congressional candidate Will Cunningham addresses protesters Tuesday in Ocean City.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Charlotte White, 78, of Egg Harbor Township, was emotionally moved by the event as her son John had died 3 years ago protecting an African-American woman from danger.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Laura McKaig, 21, of Cape May.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Stella Schwartz of Ocean City, 19.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Kimberly Spivey.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. (left) Upper Township residents Rebecca Holden-Menchin and her daughters Harper (L) and Amelia (R), 6 and 9, were out in front of the march.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Vic Papazacharis, 23, of Ocean City.
Protesters march across the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City on Tuesday in a demonstration against police brutality against black people.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
An Ocean City police officer and a protester embrace Tuesday during the demonstration.
Some protesters kneeled to symbolize the police officer’s knee that killed George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
On June 2nd, a Black Lives Matter protest march crossed from Somers Point to Ocean City, where a sit in was held in front of the Ocean City Police Department. Some store fronts along shore road were boarded up, ready for any unrest that might have materialized.
