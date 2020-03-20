You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

LIVE UPDATES: Wawa suspends self-service drinks, schedules nightly closures amid COVID-19 spread

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
wawa

The Wawa at New Road near Revere Ave., in Northfield.

 Vernon Ogrodnek

Customers wanting a coffee at Wawa will no longer be able to get it themselves due to concerns over the COVID-19 spread. Instead, an associate will serve it for them.

Effective Friday, the chain is also suspending all self-service fountain beverage, Icee drinks, cappuccino and iced coffee, according to a news release from the company. In addition, all bakery products will be individually bagged for customers.

It is also adjusting its store hours, implementing an overnight closure between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. at all locations for cleaning, sanitation and stocking, according to the release.

As New Jersey Transit adjusts rail service levels during the spread of COVID-19, the Atlantic City Rail Line is running on a normal schedule.

All the rail lines, except Atlantic City, will operate on a weekend schedule with slight modifications starting Friday, according to a news release from the organization.

During the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the state, NJ Transit officials have enhanced its cleaning efforts, including disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours, with hard surface cleaning and disinfecting typically includes handholds, arm rests, seating areas and restrooms, according to their website.

For more information on their efforts, visit njtransit.com/COVID19.

There have been a total of 742 cases of COVID-19 identified throughout the state and nine people have died.

So far, there are three cases in Atlantic County, two in Cape May and one in Cumberland County.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy mandated that all personal care businesses, including barber shops, spas, nail and eyelash salons and tattoo parlors to close until further notice. He also signed an executive order to suspend the removal of people from their homes due to evictions or foreclosures.

Murphy is scheduled to appear at a news conference at 2 p.m. at Bergen County Community College to mark the opening of the first community-based COVID-19 testing site.

It will be livestreamed here.

What is closed or canceled as COVID-19 concerns increase?

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News