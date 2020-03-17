Live Updates: Where to watch Gov. Murphy to update public on COVID-19 response

Gov. Phil Murphy will appear on several television shows Tuesday to talk about the state’s response to COVID-19, as well as update the media during a briefing.
So far, there have been 178 cases of the novel coronavirus identified across the state and there have been three deaths. There haven’t been any patients with the disease in Atlantic, Cumberland or Cape May counties.
Here’s where to watch Murphy:
- 7 a.m. live on the "Today Show"
- 8:10 a.m. call-in live to "Good Day New York"
- 8:30 a.m. call-in live to "PIX 11 Morning News"
- 2 p.m. briefing with Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. It will be livestreamed here.
- 4:30 p.m. live on "Closing Bell"
On Monday, Murphy ordered the closure of all the casinos in Atlantic City effective 8 p.m., as well as banning gatherings of 50 people or more across the state, leading to the closure of movie theaters, gyms and dine-in service at restaurants and bars. He also strongly discouraged travel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Dollar General on Monday announced that the company is encouraging the first hour operations each day for senior shoppers, one of the groups most vulnerable to the disease.
In addition, all stores plan on closing an hour earlier for employees to clean and restock shelves, according to a news release from the retailer.
“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said company CEO Todd Vasos. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities.
