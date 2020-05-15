You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Wildwood Crest lifting beach restrictions this weekend

Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol Lifeguards

Wildwood Crest lifeguard Julianna Roche of Cape May Court House, pulls a rescue board from the rack to store at the stand at Lotus Rd. Beach. Tuesday June 26, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Wildwood Crest officials announced it will lift many of its beach restrictions as of 6 a.m. on Friday.

Wildwood Crest emergency management coordinator Ron Harwood has signed a proclamation that allows the public to sit and sunbathe on the beach beginning Friday, according to a news release. Swimming will also be permitted when lifeguards are on duty beginning Saturday, May 23.

Previously, only exercise such as running, jogging, walking, fishing and metal detecting had been permissible on Wildwood Crest beaches in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the latest Jersey Shore municipality to announce that restrictions would be lifted on beaches. Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Strathmere beaches also open this weekend for sunbathers. Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday that all beaches would be open by Memorial Day.

Social-distancing measures are still in effect in Wildwood Crest and should be utilized efficiently considering the relatively vast width of the beach, according to the release. Beach visitors must remain at least six feet apart, excluding family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners. Groups should be limited to 10 or less people.

Masks are recommended but not required when safe social-distancing measures can be followed, officials said. Masks are required when coming into close contact with others or when social distancing is not practicable.

Organized beach games, contact activities and water play equipment are still prohibited at this time, officials said. Portable toilets will be available to the public at various points along the beach. They will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Smoking is permitted in designated areas of the back beach only when smoking stations are available.

For further information, contact the borough at 609-522-5176.

Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson announced Thursday that the federal government has approved the department’s plan to provide $248 million in special food assistance benefits to nearly 600,000 New Jersey children who normally receive free or reduced-price school meals as part of the response to COVID-19 school closures.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure people throughout New Jersey have access to food assistance during this difficult time, especially children,” Johnson said. “Children should never go hungry, and approval of our plan is another step forward in our fight against hunger amid COVID-19.”

Under the plan approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New Jersey special Pandemic-EBT benefits will be provided to recipients of the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and non-SNAP households with children who normally receive free or reduced-price school meals, according to a news release.

The plan will provide each eligible student with $416.10 to help with nutritional support during the time that schools have been closed during the pandemic, officials said. No application is necessary to receive this benefit.

Human Services is working with schools to identify students who were receiving free or reduced school meals, according to the release. Eligible students already participating in SNAP will receive the Pandemic-EBT on their household’s existing Families First card. All other Pandemic-EBT eligible households will be mailed a P-EBT card. Human Services expects these benefits to be issued no later than June.

“No child should go hungry, and this program will help ensure New Jersey children will get the nutrition they need,” Human Services Deputy Commissioner Elisa Neira said. “We’ve been working hard to boost access to food assistance during this difficult time. This is a crucial step toward meeting that goal.”

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 1,666 cases with 104 deaths and 447 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 488 cases with 39 deaths and 199 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 1,475 cases and 47 deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Wondering which beaches and boardwalks are open in South Jersey? Here's a list.

