LIVE UPDATES: Wildwood police program checks in with senior, disabled residents during COVID-19

Wildwood Police on Friday reminded residents of their LifeLink program, aimed to help elderly or disabled members of the community during the pandemic.

The program uses a daily call from the participant to confirm they are well each morning, according to a news release from police. The short call can even identify concerns before they become serious matters.

Participants give the department a time they would like to call each day, and if the communications officers don’t hear from them within a reasonable amount of time, they call the participant to make sure they’re ok, according to the release. And, if they cannot be reached, an officer is dispatched to the residence.

To sign up for this free service, call the department at 609-522-0222.

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Saturday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has 75 positive cases of the new coronavirus, with one death and 11 recovered. Cumberland County has reported 31 cases and one death, and Cape May County has reported 53 cases with 13 recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

During his briefing Friday, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases has increased by 4,372, bringing the total number of cases to 29,895 across the state. There have been 113 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 646.

