U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd, announced more than $2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for additional projects at five area airports.
These new allocations build on the tens of millions of dollars of infrastructure and security improvements at the Atlantic City International and other South Jersey municipal airports over the past decade.
This has been a great month for South Jersey aviation, LoBiondo said.
Besides South Jersey airports receiving more than $2 million federal funding, the FAA Technical Center celebrated its 60th anniversary.
"The cooperative and unwavering effort to transform ACY into a top-notch airport has benefited both passengers as well as air carriers investing in South Jersey. Additionally, opportunities such as research and testing of unmanned aerial systems is bringing renewed focus and excitement to smaller airports in our region," said LoBiondo, chairman of the House Aviation Subcommittee.
LoBiondo said he is proud of the success in bringing millions of federal dollars in the past decade for such improvements and will continue to vigorously advocate greater connectivity of South Jersey to the nation’s transportation system.
“Congressman LoBiondo has long been an advocate of the Atlantic City International Airport and continues to recognize the need and importance of airport infrastructure and safety with this latest round of grants that we have received from the FAA,” said Timothy Kroll, the Atlantic City International ACY Airport Director.
Federal funding awards are as follows:
Atlantic City International Airport
- $225,000 in airport improvement program funding to remove tree hazards around the airport; and,
- $121,500 in a discretionary grant to acquire 1.7 acres of land within the Runway 13 protection zone.
Cape May County Airport
- $550,000 in airport improvement program funding for the design phase of the rehabilitation of the existing B apron to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement as well as a purchase of a replacement truck with plow equipment; and,
- $50,000 in airport improvement program funding to update the pavement management study.
Millville Municipal Airport
- $457,000 in airport improvement program funding for the design phase of the rehabilitation of the existing north apron and expansion of the south apron to accommodate increased use by general aviation aircraft; and,
- $50,000 in airport improvement program funding to update the pavement management study.
Ocean City Municipal Airport
- $69,660 in airport improvement program funding to conduct a wildlife hazard assessment and increase lighting of nearby building obstructions to meeting FAA standards.
Woodbine Municipal Airport
- $516,526 in airport improvement program funding for the design and construction of a helicopter parking apron.
