WILDWOOD -- A local business owner is giving back to his community with a tournament he hopes to grow into an annual event.

Levern Fitzpatrick, owner of J & E Barbershop, organized a five-on-five basketball tournament to the recently  renovated courts at Fox Park. Four teams participated in this year's tournament, which was open to ages 15 to 35 and gave an summer time opportunity to many off-season local athletes.

Fitzpatrick previously held tournaments in Whitesboro, but said bringing the games to Wildwood brought more opportunities for spectators and players.

Quameer Amina, 15, of Camden, works right across from the courts at Bannon's Ocean Cafe. When he heard the tournament needed players, he jumped at the chance to play with friends and play against older players. 

J & E Barbershop community basketball tournament

1 of 18

Competition heated up quickly between the four teams, but the games were all in good fun and allowed former and current high school athletes to play together. 

"This is what it's all about," Fitzpatrick said, gesturing to the young men on the court shooting around and laughing. 

The tournament also brought out family and friends, with Fitzpatrick's cousin, local comedian and podcast host Jay Watkins, announcing and providing color commentary during the games.

"I do everything I can. Whatever I see that can be  beneficial to these young men and to the community as a whole, I just do it," he said. Fitzpatrick also hopes to get a barber competition started in Wildwood.

"I look forward to making this an every year event and allow this guys to come out and have fun," said Fitzpatrick.

A portion of the tournament's proceeds was donated to the Wildwood Recreation Center. 

As of right now, participants in Fitzpatrick's tournament are just playing for bragging rights, but the teams did go home with a commemorative trophy. 

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments