The political action committee of Unite Here Local 54 announced Friday it has endorsed Longport's Brigid Callahan Harrison for the 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary.

Local 54 President Bob McDevitt said Friday the group chose Harrison, a professor of political science and law at Montclair State University, because of her long record in the region.

"Brigid Harrison has a 20-year record of being very involved in politics in South Jersey and Atlantic City as an analyst. She has written about it and commented about it," McDevitt said. "She's a known quantity. Mrs. Kennedy — I never met her."

Harrison and Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, have emerged as leading contenders in Atlantic County for the Democratic nod to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in the fall. 

Also running in the Democratic primary from our region are Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, of Egg Harbor Township; Robert Turkavage, a retired FBI agent from Brigantine; Will Cunningham, a Vineland native working for the House Oversight Committee in Washington, D.C.; John Francis, a West Wildwood commissioner and motivational speaker who spent about 17 years walking across America after witnessing the aftermath of an oil spill; and Cumberland County Freeholder Jack Surrency.

The Democratic primary field got crowded after Van Drew announced he was leaving the Democratic Party for the Republican Party in December.

Kennedy recently won the endorsement of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee, and Harrison has the backing of six of the eight Democratic County chairs as well as Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic; and state Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland.

The Local 54 political action committee is composed of union members from a diverse cross section of the union’s membership, McDevitt said. The union has more than 10,000 members working in the hotel, gaming and food service industries across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

A Democratic congressional candidates forum will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St. Scheduled to appear are Bennett, Cunningham, Francis, Harrison, Kennedy and Turkavage.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

