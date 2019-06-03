SOMERS POINT — Six local police and fire departments honored a Philadelphia firefighter who died during a weekend triathlon with a ceremonial escort to an area hospital Monday.  

Dennis McDaniels, 36, of Philadelphia suffered a heart attack during the initial swimming portion of the 'Escape the Cape' triathlon on Sunday, the Delaware River and Bay Authority announced.

Monday morning, the Somers Point, Ocean City, Margate, Linwood and Cape May fire departments along with the Somers Point police department organized the "end of watch" escort from the Cape May Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, where the body would undergo an autopsy.

According to authorities, McDaniels was found unresponsive in the water during the Olympic swim portion of the race. He was given CPR and transported to Cape Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

Ocean City Fire Chief Jim Smith said the departments organized the drive to act as an extended family for the firefighter. 

"We wanted to pay our respects to our fallen brother," Smith said. 

According to Smith, the Cape May Fire Department started the escort and transported the McDaniels from Cape May Regional Medical then were joined at parkway exit 29 in Somers Point by the other departments. 

The departments are also coordinating with the Philadelphia Fire Department for another escort and procession later Monday. 

