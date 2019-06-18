LINWOOD-- Local health and law enforcement officials will come together Tuesday to talk about the opioid epidemic and how it affects New Jersey businesses.
Specifically, the discussion will look into the challenges businesses have to support employees at risk of substance use disorder while also ensuring their workforce and operations remain productive.
The Altantic City Chamber of Commerce partnered with New Jersey Department of Health, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, AtlantiCare, Enlightened Solutions, Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, and the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office will to host the forum titled "The Opioid Epidemic and Its Impact in the Workplace."
The keynote address from will be provided by New Jersey Health Department Commissioner, Dr. Shereef Elnahal.
Panelists Include:
• Suzanne Kunis, Director of Behavioral Health Solutions, Horizon BCBSNJ
• Eric Scheffler, Sheriff, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office
• Robert Snyder, Chief Operating Officer, Enlightened Solutions
• Bradford Borbin, MD, FASAM, DABAM, DABPM, Medical Director, Addiction Services AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
• Pat McKernan, Chief Operating Officer, Volunteers of America
