Local Nurse receives national "Big Sister" award

Jeanne Edwards, nurse practitioner for the AtlantiCare Emergency Room and Big Sister mentor, was awarded the Big Sister of the Year recognition on July 2 from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America non-profit.
An Egg Harbor local, Edwards said over her 20 years of volunteer post as a "Big" and decades-long work of saving lives, that attitude of community service has kept her going.
"One person can make a difference," Edwards said, recalling the fable of a boy saving one beached starfish at a time. "If one person can make a ripple, hundreds of people can make a tsunami."
Edwards went on to say how her while her occupation with such a high stress environment as an emergency room can be rewarding, volunteer work with her current "sister" Emily "renews" her soul.
Emily, a sophomore from Somers Point, said she was brought on board with Big Brothers Big Sisters after her brother joined, since the mom wanted them to get more involved with the community
"I can't get over how great the program is," said Emily.
The two, who meet frequently, have been on many adventures together, from Emily's first fishing trip, to flying in a Cessna, to repelling down the Sheraton in Atlantic City.
The partnership has even allowed Emily to take part in a medical assistance program with Atlanticare, called the "explorers program," giving her an closeup experience in a hospital environment.
Emily said she was still unsure of what career path she wanted to take after school, but her proximity to Edward's line of work had given her a greater appreciation for the job.
"Being a Big is challenging at times,"said Edwards, but elaborated that she felt "blessed" to be in this line of work. "I've seen so much growth in her."
Both "sisters" affectionately described each other as family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.