Hurricane Florence is 48 to 60 hours from making landfall or stalling near the Carolina Coast. In South Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy and local officials are preparing for the worst.
“Events such as (Hurricane) Sandy have taught us that awareness and preparedness saves lives. We encourage everyone to prepare today,” said Patrick Callahan, Colonel of the New Jersey State Police.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Florence was a major hurricane.
Florence has 130 mph sustained winds at its core. Hurricane warnings are in effect from about Myrtle Beach to the Virginia-North Carolina border.
The general path of Florence has remained the same. It will be steered by a high pressure system to the north and a ridge to the south, driving it west-northwest.
The first rain bands are expected in the Carolinas on Thursday morning. Landfall may occur as early as Thursday night. However, this is where the forecast diverges.
More than 15 inches of rain is expected in portions of North Carolina or even Virginia. In South Jersey, a landfall is not expected. However, indirect impacts will occur as early as Friday.
High seas, rough surf and deadly rip currents are likely as long period swells from Florence come onshore Friday and Saturday.
Recreational boating is not recommended during this time.
Tidal waters will likely reach minor flood stage at times during the weekend. If Florence were to stall just offshore, then persistent cycles of flooding would be the case.
Winds will be gusty but likely not enough to cause damage. Expect gusts of at least 25 to 30 mph. If the storm rides the northern edge of the track, then stronger winds would occur. The National Hurricane Center continues to have South Jersey in a 5 percent to 20 percent risk of Tropical Storm force sustained winds to account for this scenario.
I believe that Florence will stay on the northern edge of the cone, which would bring stronger gusts of about 35 to 45 mph. However, I do not believe that we will get into Tropical Storm force sustained winds.
South Jersey will lie on the edge of the outer rain bands of the system. High pressure to the north likely will provide just enough for it to not be a washout though. Expect at least isolated showers during this time, with the potential for more rain in Cape May County and the shores of the Delaware Bay. The National Hurricane Center does highlight this region for a “marginal” risk of flash flooding, as any downpour will bring the risk for heavy rain.
By Monday, Florence will have moved inland. High pressure that protected us from the storm will break apart and Florence will turn northeast, which is the path it would go if not for the high pressure.
It is very possible that Monday and Tuesday will feature wetter weather than the weekend. Bands of heavy rain are likely at times during these two days. The coastal flooding threat will continue but should subside by Tuesday.
It is not just Florence, either.
The Atlantic Hurricane basin, which was quiet for much of the season, is now teeming with storms. As of Monday, Hurricane Helene is in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. This will spin out in the open ocean waters, perhaps brushing by the Azores over the weekend. Tropical Storm Issac will pass over the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday night. From there, it will trek into the Caribbean Sea.
It is not just the Atlantic Ocean, either. In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Olivia is on a collision course for the Hawaiian Islands. It’s likely to make pass through the islands during the day on Wednesday. A tropical storm warning is in effect.
Murphy advised residents that the state is not taking any chances with the storm.
“Our first concern is public safety, and we will continue to monitor the storm and make preparations to ensure all residents are safe and secure,” he said in a statement.
To find a family emergency plan, ready.nj.gov has the information needed. The Press of Atlantic City’s Weather Center is completely re-tooled, as well, to help South Jersey residents prepare.
Atlantic City Electric has their full emergency response organization is in force. Atlantic City Electric has an additional 100 overhead line contractors and 225 tree-trimming personnel available to assist in any needed restoration effort.
In addition, after the four nor’easters during March 2018, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities mandated additional required actions by all of the state’s distribution companies.
