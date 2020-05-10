Police departments are still operating across South Jersey, but these law enforcement officers are now navigating a job that is changing in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Ventor Police Chief Doug Biagi said the greatest change he’s noticed in the close-knit shore community is how police must now interact with the public they protect.
While community-policing, an initiative many departments have adopted to connect with citizens, has started to make police officers fixtures in their community, social distancing precautions have forced their contact to a jarring halt.
“For law enforcement, it’s been a real punch in the stomach for us,” Biagi said. “I mean we work so hard to get that personal relationship with our people in Ventnor and now it’s almost like we’re going to have to figure it out and do it all over again. You know, we’re going to have to start from scratch and find a new way to interact.”
Simple exchanges that once helped officers build relationships — such as playing football with local kids or petting a neighbor’s dog— have become almost impossible under health officials’ social-distancing guidelines.
Meanwhile, Biagi says criminals are not taking a vacation. While officers still respond to calls, Biagi says they have to take time to use more discretion.
It has affected what Biagi refers to as a “rush-in” instinct. He said in the past, his officers always assisted other departments for ambulance calls, but he said their response is now limited to critical incidents.
“The public hasn’t lost any of their services, but you can almost see where we always used to be hands on, we’re not so much hands on now when it comes to these medical calls,” Biagi said.
According to Biagi, the town’s dispatchers are also sometimes prioritizing calls and police now rely more on phone calls to resolve and follow up on issues such as domestic disputes.
“In the past, we would respond to anything at any time no matter how ridiculous or slight it might be,” Biagi said. “Now, we’re actually — our dispatchers and our supervisors — triaging the calls to see if they are prioritizing them to see if we even need to respond or it can be handled with a phone call. That’s where everything has changed.”
Biagi said police in Ventnor and neighboring shore communities are working together and are turning to social media platforms such Facebook and Twitter to keep the public informed and to get tips themselves.
“I get more information on violators from social media on Facebook than I do through 911 in Ventnor. People feel much more comfortable for whatever reason talking on social media,” Biagi said. “I follow that every day and every night.”
He also uses it to help enforce social distancing regulations — calling local businesses who might have experienced violations.
Working on the frontlines of the pandemic has still had some toll on officers, Biagi said.
“This has become a strain on us because I can tell you — that when I come home and when my officers come home — that their significant others almost all the time make them go in another room, strip down, change, put your clothes in a bag,” he said. “So our home lifestyle, we never worried about that … now it’s that extra safety. It’s what affects me I can bring home to my family.”
Biagi said police and public safety officials are often called heroes for doing their job, but his officers’ actions during this unprecedented time have continued to demonstrate their dedication.
“I can tell you my guys aren’t calling out sick — they could, but they’re not,” Biagi said. “That’s heroic.”
Biagi also extends the definition of heroes beyond law enforcement.
“The heroes are the people that don’t do this every day that have stepped up,” Biagi said.
