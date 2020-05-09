Atlantic City resident Loryn Simonsen is doing her part and staying home as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.
“For me, I don’t want to say it’s easy. It’s not easy, but it’s a no brainer,” she said “It’s like of course I’m going to stay home. That is such an easy ask in the grand scheme of things that are being asked.”
While they might appear small, Simonsen’s sacrifices, such as those made by other everyday citizens, are making a big difference to help reduce the virus’ spread and help local healthcare systems avoid potentially deadly inundation.
Simonsen was laid off from her position working for the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, the nonprofit organization that has brought dozens of murals to Atlantic City. She says she understands how the crisis has caused funding to shift, but she has also had to navigate the unemployment process.
And although she lives alone, Simonsen says it is still a personal challenge to manage time spent inside.
“I love spending time alone for the most part, but (I) obviously wasn’t intending on being physically alone for several months and not being able to spend time with my family or my friends or anything like that,” she said. “Obviously (I’m) kind of missing those little opportunities for face-to-face socialization with people.”
Simonsen says her perseverance is fueled by her local community.
“I’m motivated by the fact that I live in Atlantic City,” she said. “This is a community that has suffered so much and I feel like if what I’m being ask to do is literally to stay home and that can help to reduce maybe some of the suffering and protect the people in my community and make it easier on friends that I know who work in the healthcare industry then that’s what I’m going to do.”
She only leaves her home for essentials, spacing out her trips to the grocery store once every two to three weeks. She says she still goes to the store herself — while social distancing and wearing a mask — to relieve the burden from delivery workers in her community.
Although she has to be more conscious about how she spends, Simonsen also occasionally orders curbside pick up meals from local restaurants to support them when she can.
“I think, like I said, for me, I’m very aware that being able to stay home for the majority of the time during this crisis is a huge privilege,” she said. “I think for me it feels like I’m doing my part and that is comforting. There is some kind of comfort and peace in that to know that I’m doing my part.”
Simonsen says it’s also been a journey to find a balance with the intake of news. She stays up-to-date on major announcements, pays attention to local state news and particularly enjoys listening to NPR.
If she feels like she’s missed anything, then she will check the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website or NJ.gov.
But other than that, Simonsen says she wants to maintain a happy medium, moving on from watching all daily briefings and now avoiding consuming too much information.
“(I’m) just trying to take on my own personal responsibility and get enough information so I can do that,” she said. “I used to listen to a bunch of different political podcasts. I can’t listen to those right now. It’s like way too much. It’s just overwhelming.”
Instead she’s using Zoom video conferences to reconnect with her yoga practice she started in New York City and recharging.
While she says the word hero is a lovely sentiment, Simonsen does not consider herself one.
“For me, I’m doing my due diligence for humanity and that should be the norm,” she said. “I think I’m just a person who cares about other people.”
In fact, Simonsen wishes she could be doing more, but what helps her find purpose in all the downtime is thinking about the future and the opportunities for the general public to help healthcare workers and other essential personnel.
“These people who are working so hard right now are going to be so exhausted and spent and done and then there’s going to be this whole group of us that can be like ‘OK, we can show up for these people now in ways that we weren’t able to show up before because there just wasn’t anything that we can do,’” she said. “There is something coming in the future that we will be able to do that feels like more.”
Those interested in donating to the Arts Foundation can go to atlanticcityarts foundation.org/donate.
