ATLANTIC CITY — Egg Harbor Township teacher Dawn Heist was thrilled when a representative of the Arena Football League's Atlantic City Blackjacks contacted her earlier this week to see if her music class would be interested in performing the national anthem at one of their home games at Jim Whalen Boardwalk Hall this season.
She was singing a much different tune when she learned it would cost $1,500 to do it.
"When they first called, I got really excited," said Heist, who is a Kindergarten and music teach at Trinity Learning Center in Egg Harbor Township. "When they told me I had to buy $1,500 worth of tickets, I said, 'Excuse me?' I was a little taken aback at first and the more I thought about it, the angrier I got. This is a really bad way for them to start out."
According to AFL President John Adams, it's a fairly common practice with Arena League franchises.
Because teams only play six home games, they view it as a way to generate revenue and also put some extra fans in the stands.
"The premise is that it's a very cool experience for the school groups and other organizations," said Adams, whose 15-year tenure with the Arena League includes 12 years as President of the Philadelphia Soul. "They get to be down on the field with the players and everything for 90 minutes and also perform in front of thousands of people. And the $1,500 over six games actually makes up a significant part of the game-day revenue.
"The Soul has been doing it since 2004 and just about every other team that's been in the league during that time has done the same thing or something very similar."
That was news to Heist, however, who said she performed the anthem in previous years for the events such as the Atlantic City Seagulls of the former United States Basketball League, the Boardwalk Bullies of the East Coast Hockey League and a few other events.
In those cases, they did not have to pay for tickets and family and guests were actually given free seats.
"It's unheard of for me," said Heist, who said she also has performed solo at various sports events and venues such as the now-closed Atlantic City Race Course. "We're not a very big school and it would be hard to raise that kind of money. You're talking about children that are between four and eight or nine years old. And what if you agree and then you come up short? It's just a horrible way of doing things in my opinion. Needless to say, I told them no."
The team plays its first home game at Boardwalk Hall on May 4 against the Columbus Destroyers and has subsequent home games May 18th (Baltimore Brigade), May 25 (Albany Empire), June 1 (Baltimore), July 11 (Soul) and July 21 (Baltimore).
Adams indicated that he expects the team to have plenty of groups available to sing the anthem.
"In Philadelphia, they have a waiting list of people who want to sing the national anthem or 'God Bless America,'" Adams said. "It's one of the first things to sell out as soon as we announce the schedule. If someone decides not to do it, it's not a big deal. We completely understand."
