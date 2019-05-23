CAPE MAY — With 23 gallons of paint and the help of more than a dozen volunteers, a residential home owned by The ARC of Cape May County got a much needed makeover.
Volunteers from several area Sherwin-Williams paint stores and the district offices helped paint multiple rooms inside the Shunpike Avenue home. The house is home about six residents with developmental disabilities aided by The ARC nonprofit organization.
Andre Suarez, a sales representative for the paint manufacturer's Atlantic and Cape May districts helped organize this year's volunteer day. "We all live in the community," said Suarez, who lives in North Cape May, "so it's important that we get to help out our neighbors."
The corporate district has participated in a volunteer day for Sherwin-William's National Painting Week for the last 7 years, according to Suarez. Past projects have included donating supplies and volunteer painters to the Atlantic City Boys and Girls clubs and rebuild efforts after Hurricane Sandy.
"It feels good to work for a company that give back," said Lynsey Rider, district coordinator for Sherwin-Willliams. The Mays Landing resident has participated in the corporate volunteer days for
"It means everything to us," said Leslie Long, executive director of the ARC of Cape May County, "not only does it show that we are a community that supports local business, it’s an incredible opportunity to show we have community members willing to put in the effort to beautify the neighborhood. It's more than I can put into words."
Long said the outreach project came at a necessary time for the nonprofit organization, who no longer receives state funding for improvement projects for their group homes. The ARC has about 16 homes throughout the county, including supervised apartments.
The residents and ARC managers help select certain colors for the bedrooms, entryway, kitchen and living room.
"It's a cost that nonprofit agencies like use just don't have the funding for," said Long "having a business partner with us to not only donate the paint by the volunteer time instills the idea of community connection and value — it lifts everyone's spirits."
