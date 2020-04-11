DOWNE TOWNSHIP — The forest fire Thursday evening that consumed more than 1,500 acres of land in the Millville Wildlife Management Area has been deemed under control.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service declared the wildfire under control at 8 a.m. Saturday, said Caryn Shinske, public information officer for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, adding the fire was contained to 1,518 acres.
Lightning was found to be the cause of the blaze, according to the Forest Fire Service. Thunderstorms passed through Thursday afternoon, which brought severe weather to the area.
The combination of strong winds, low humidity and drying fine fuels like leaves and twigs made for favorable forest fire conditions Thursday and Friday. Despite rain Thursday, conditions dried quickly.
According to research from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, 99 percent of 1,400 wildfires…
Winds will be out of the southwest Sunday. Those in northern Cumberland County and Atlantic County may still see smoke.
“Smoke may remain visible for several days as some trees within the fire perimeter continue to smolder,” Shinske said. “Motorists traveling in the area should remain cautious of smoke and firefighters working on roadways to patrol the fire perimeter.”
