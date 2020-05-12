We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

ATLANTIC CITY — The boardwalk was quiet Tuesday afternoon. No more than a half-a-dozen people were seen in a one-block radius. And on the beach, there were fewer people. A woman stood by herself on the jetty. Two women were practicing stretches on beach towels.

And then you heard the roars.

Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing soared over the city just after 12:30 p.m. as a part of the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover.

The New Jersey Air National Guard's jets made their way around the entire state, including flying over Atlantic City, to honor the men and women working on the front lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar flyover events have happened throughout the country amid the pandemic to salute first responders and healthcare workers around the clock to help fight the pandemic.

Mary Escudero, 57, of Pennsylvania, and her 23-year-old daughter, Dominique, drove down to Atlantic City for the day to get out of the house and enjoy the sunshine.

They had beach chairs and towels laid out on the sand to stretch and work out.

“I would do this again and again and again,” Escudero said, of coming to the shore to get away.“It's a nice day and there’s definitely not a lot of people.”

The flyover was a bonus for Escudero and her daughter. They had just found out about the event that morning.

“I did hear that it was going to happen and then I forgot about it,” she said. “Then I heard them coming, but it was quick.”

What she misses most about normal life is going to work. She’s a community manager at an apartment complex.

“You’ve got to keep your mind in a good spot and keep healthy,” she said. “Don’t let it get to you that much.”

“Just go with the flow,” her daughter, Dominique, added.

Dominique was a nanny and used to be around kids all day.

“It’s a lot quieter,” she said. “You miss them, too, and you can’t do anything.”

City resident, Griselda Garcia, 36, brought her two sons, Angel Turcios, 15, and Saul Escobar, 9, down to the beach to get some fresh air and to see the jets. While her sons gazed upward and watched the flyover, Garcia recorded the it with her phone.

"It’s really nice of them to do that for the people who are working for us,” she said of the first responders and healthcare workers. “They are doing their best and they deserve more.”

“I thought that they would do more, like the air show,” Turcios added.

It’s hard to keep busy nowadays, Turcios said. He misses going to school the most. He joked that it was going horribly. It’s hard to concentrate.

“It’s really hard because sometimes they need someone to explain, and I have to do (the teacher’s) job,” Garcia said. “Now I have to be the teacher and I now know how they feel with our kids in their school. It’s not easy.”

But despite facing challenges with home school, she brought her sons out to the beach to show them the importance of thanking the front-line workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“They have to respect this,” she said.