The New Jersey Air National Guard will be conducting a flyover event beginning 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to honor COVID-19 front-line workers. The rain date is May 13.
The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing are partnering in the nationwide Air Force Salutes flyover event with three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing. The flight route takes the the jets over testing sites, state veterans homes, hospitals and mortuaries across the state.
South Jersey residents will be able to see the flyover near the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May about 12:27 p.m and near Atlantic City Convention Center about 12:32 p.m.
