LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two men from New York have been charged with attempted murder in the April 3 shooting of Charles Sortino, authorities said Friday.

Police responded to a 911 call at 11:45 p.m. that day regarding a man lying in the road on Center Street. There, officers found Sortino, 23, of Little Egg Harbor, suffering from gunshot wounds, township police and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Sortino was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he is in critical condition.

Investigators determined Ademola Bostick, 24, of Bay Shore, New York, and Rajah Mayo, 20, of Freeport, New York, shot Sortino several times after driving to the township from their home state, authorities said. 

Both men were arrested at their homes Friday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and are awaiting extradition.

Bostick, who was determined to have done the shooting, has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Mayo has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

