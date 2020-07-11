OCEAN CITY — Two 18-year-old girls struggling in the ocean Saturday morning were brought to shore by city police and firefighters.
About 8 a.m., police and firefighters responded to Moorlyn Terrace and the beach, south of the Music Pier, for swimmers in distress having difficulty getting back to shore, police Lt. Patrick Randles said.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 77-year-old Pennsylvania man died Thursday afternoon after he was pulled f…
Officers and firefighters went into the water and got the teens back to the beach safely, Randles said. Both were evaluated by members of the Fire Department, then declined further medical assistance.
The city’s Police and Fire departments, as well as the Beach Patrol, urged bathers to swim only at guarded beaches.
“Please be aware of changing surf conditions, and never take a vacation from safety,” Randles said.
The city's beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Find out more information on the city's guarded beaches here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.