Wildwood police responding to a noise complaint Tuesday arrested three individuals on charges, including possession of marijuana and a handgun.
According to a department Facebook post, the officers responded to the noise complaint near 3710 Ocean Ave. just before midnight. Their investigation led to the arrest of Alyssa Boemer, 19, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, who was smoking suspected marijuana in sight of the officers.
An ensuing search by police discovered she was in possession of a 9mm handgun and a hollow point bullet along with additional ammunition, the post said.
She was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of hollow point ammunition, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession of CDS paraphernalia and use/under the influence of CDS, the post said.
Kathryn Doherty, 20, of Philadelphia, was also charged with underage possession of alcohol. Nadaire Webster, 21, of Philadelphia was arrested for marijuana possession under 50 grams and released, the post said.
Boemer was kept at the Cape May County Correctional Center pending her bail hearing.
