GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old woman on April 10 became the first inpatient positive for COVID-19 to be released from a township hospital.

Liu “Sing” Ruixing is one of more than 35 people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus who have been treated and released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Mainland and City campuses, according to a Friday news release from hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta.

“Mrs. Ruixing was our first patient who tested positive who became critically ill,” said Dr. Frances Loftus, associated chair of the Department of Critical Care at AtlantiCare. “Her case was challenging. We were so humbled to care for her and to serve as her extended family. Her recovery has energized us and continues to inspire us as we care for patients at both our Mainland and Atlantic City campuses.”

Team members from the Mainland Campus said goodbye to her as she left, according to the release.

“Everyone on the care team was wonderful,” Ruixing said. “They made me feel comfortable.”

Ruixing’s daughter, Alice Hu, said that even though the staff was busy taking care of patients, they always took the time to speak to her, and she kept a journal of her mother’s progress, including Ruixing’s admission to the hospital March 11, when she moved to the intensive care unit March 17 and her release.

“I really appreciate all the nurses and doctors who reached out to give us news, even when she wasn’t doing well,” Hu said. “I’m glad that they didn’t mince any words. When they had to make hard decisions, I trusted the staff and providers. I knew they had the knowledge and the expertise when I asked them, ‘Do you think this will help my mom?’ That’s why my mom is still alive today. I’m really grateful.”

“We were all so relieved when Mrs. Ruixing started to make progress,” said Dr. Manish Trivedi, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at AtlantiCare. “She did all the hard work and will continue to do so as she recovers. It was our privilege to care for her.”