GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old woman on April 10 became the first inpatient positive for COVID-19 to be released from a township hospital.
Liu “Sing” Ruixing is one of more than 35 people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus who have been treated and released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Mainland and City campuses, according to a Friday news release from hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta.
“Mrs. Ruixing was our first patient who tested positive who became critically ill,” said Dr. Frances Loftus, associated chair of the Department of Critical Care at AtlantiCare. “Her case was challenging. We were so humbled to care for her and to serve as her extended family. Her recovery has energized us and continues to inspire us as we care for patients at both our Mainland and Atlantic City campuses.”
Atlantic County officials on Saturday announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 as well as one addi…
Team members from the Mainland Campus said goodbye to her as she left, according to the release.
“Everyone on the care team was wonderful,” Ruixing said. “They made me feel comfortable.”
Ruixing’s daughter, Alice Hu, said that even though the staff was busy taking care of patients, they always took the time to speak to her, and she kept a journal of her mother’s progress, including Ruixing’s admission to the hospital March 11, when she moved to the intensive care unit March 17 and her release.
“I really appreciate all the nurses and doctors who reached out to give us news, even when she wasn’t doing well,” Hu said. “I’m glad that they didn’t mince any words. When they had to make hard decisions, I trusted the staff and providers. I knew they had the knowledge and the expertise when I asked them, ‘Do you think this will help my mom?’ That’s why my mom is still alive today. I’m really grateful.”
“We were all so relieved when Mrs. Ruixing started to make progress,” said Dr. Manish Trivedi, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at AtlantiCare. “She did all the hard work and will continue to do so as she recovers. It was our privilege to care for her.”
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 23, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
