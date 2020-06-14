The Atlantic City Development Corporation recently sponsored a billboard in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood to congratulate eighth grade graduates of the Sovereign Avenue and Our Lady Star of the Sea schools.
“What a great way to celebrate our students in our community, we are so excited for our students and families to see it,” said Sovereign Avenue School Principal Medina Peyton in a release.
The billboard to congratulate the students was suggested by the Sovereign Avenue School’s eight grade graduation planning team. Art teacher Lisa Holland contacted AC Devco about the billboard at Albany and Atlantic avenues.
AC Devco agreed to sponsor the billboard, and Our Lady Star of the Sea, also in the Chelsea Neighborhood Plan’s target area, was included.
“The OLSS family is so proud of our graduates, and grateful for the Chelsea community to prioritize our youth,” said Our Lady Star of the Sea principal Carol Spina in a statement.
