ATLANTIC CITY—Mayor Marty Small will hold a news conference Monday at
11 a.m. in the city to address the peaceful protest on Sunday that turned into looting and vandalism. The conference will be held at the corner of Michigan and Arctic Avenues, in the middle of Tanger Outlets The Walk, where several stores had their storefronts broken into and items stolen.
On Sunday afternoon, about 300 people gathered for a peaceful protest in the city to protest the killing of George Floyd and police brutality. But the peaceful protest soon gave way to confrontations with police officers, crowds of people roaming the streets and the looting of stores.
In response, the city's Office of Emergency Management issued a state of emergency and enacted an 8 p.m. curfew Sunday night. Mayor Small then announced a local emergency declaration from June 1 through June 8 with a citywide curfew of 7 p.m., he said during a press conference at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
"I'm shamed, embarrassed, hurt. Media from all around the world (are) calling me because of what happened in Atlantic City tonight," he said. Y'all set us back today. ... Y'all let it happen."
Brooks Brothers
The Brooks Brothers Factory Store on Michigan Avenue in The Walk is another shop damaged after the anti-police violence George Floyd march Sunday in Atlantic City.
VINCENT JACKSON / Staff Writer
nws_acdemonstraters
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
