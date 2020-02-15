Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
VINELAND — Inspira Medical Center hummed Saturday with the sounds of new life, but not because of the patients in the labor and delivery unit.
A dozen nurses from Inspira's L&D unit gave birth within the past year, and they all finally came together Saturday in the fourth-floor lobby of the hospital for a group photo.
"It's so cool," said Kasia Castellini, who was the 10th person in the group to give birth when she had her daughter Karolina two months ago. "We actually have been doing little play dates, so we had little groups of babies kind of hanging out, but now it's really nice that we have everybody together. We haven't had a group like this yet."
Castellini, of Vineland, added that before Saturday, the biggest group they were able to get together was seven nurses with their children. Due to their work schedules, it's been difficult getting everyone together. Some of them, in fact, were on the clock that day.
When she broke the news she was expecting, the staff couldn't believe the list was still growing.
"Everybody was surprised (and said), 'Oh come on, another one?'" Castellini said with a laugh.
Joining the Castellinis were Tiana Saul and her daughter Ellie; Brittany Ziegler and her son Carson; Danielle Campione and her son Nicholas; Tricia DelBorrello and her son Holden; Capri Graham and her son Noah; Danielle Cullen and her son Crew; Amanda Cocking and her son Logan; Joanne Branin and her daughter Piper; and Carol Mays and her son Luke. Two other nurses asked not to be identified.
Branin, of Hammonton, said it wasn't until the third or fourth announcement that she realized there was a trend going on. It seemed fitting that such a close unit would end up sharing an experience like this.
"(Getting everyone together is) amazing," said Branin, who gave birth to Piper two months ago. "We're like family, so we hang out outside of work and we've gotten together with the babies a lot."
Nine of the 12 are first-time parents, including 26-year-old Saul. The Millville resident said the support system around her has been crucial while she learns how to raise a child.
"I obviously had no idea what I was doing," Saul said while holding 3-month-old Ellie. "I've seen it because we work in labor delivery, but it's different to go through it, so it's been nice to text everyone who had their babies first just to see how it's going, what to expect, things like that."
For DelBorrello, Holden is her fourth child. She's been getting a lot of questions, and giving a lot of advice.
"(I tell them) not to stress so much," said DelBorrello, 36, of Gloucester Township. "I feel like as a first-time mom, I was very stressed about everything and everything was really scary and new. Then you have a couple more and you're like, 'Oh, it's not that big a deal if they're not crawling right away or if they're not meeting all the milestones at the perfect time that they tell you.'"
Peggy White, clinical director of maternal child health, said she'd never been in a room like that in her 18 years in the field.
"It's really, really heartwarming," White said, adding there were no major issues with staffing as the nurses' maternity leaves were staggered. "It's amazing to see all of them together."
And the unit still shows no signs of slowing down. Three more nurses are also expecting.
