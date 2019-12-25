Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sal Tuso of J.Bishop Construction kept the steeple from moving while it was being installed on Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Millville. After a fire burnt down the church in April 2016, Mt. Pleasant is finally installed a steeple from a church in Wildwood Crest. Dec. 24, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
MILLVILLE — Mount Pleasant Methodist Church received its new steeple just in time for Christmas after a fire ruined the old one.
In April 2016 a fire tore through the church, on the corner of Pearl and Main streets, after a nearby tree collapsed onto wires that fed electricity to the building. The church then held services at a nearby Catholic church before moving back into the Methodist church around Christmas 2016.
In 2017 John Mitchell, pastor of the church, went to a Wildwood Crest Methodist church that had closed to buy some furniture for the Millville church when he asked about the steeple.
“We got a bargain on it,” he said. “We couldn’t pass it up.”
He didn’t know how much steeples usually sell for, but the 35-foot Wildwood Crest steeple was purchased for $2,000.
The steeple was transported on a church member’s truck and has been laying on the side yard of the church since 2017.
“When they took it down, they just laid it right on the truck for us,” he said.
The sanctuary of the church, built in 1889, burnt down in the fire. Afterward, a new entrance to the church was built and the interior of the existing structure was refurbished, costing about $700,000, according to Mitchell.
The steeple was the last piece the church needed to be complete. Construction crews worked for nearly two hours Tuesday morning lifting the steeple up by a crane and placing it on the roof. A cross was placed on top at the completion of the project.
Hoover Garrison, who’s been a church member since 1964, helped the church drive the steeple from Wildwood Crest to Millville on his truck.
“I was trying to figure it out while I was doing it, I guess,” he joked of driving the steeple.
He also was on-site Tuesday to watch the steeple go up.
“I’m just glad to see it get done,” he said.
Ben and Penny Tevis, who live across from the church and called 911 when they saw the church on fire, said their home lost power for two days but was not affected by the flames.
“We saw it when it really hit,” Ben Tevis said. “The flames were four foot long.”
They didn’t know the steeple was going up on Tuesday but stood on their front porch to watch after they saw all of the construction trucks.
For six months the church has tried multiple times to stand the steeple on the church, but weather and high winds always postponed it.
“This is the last piece,” Mitchell said. “This will finish it. It’s a Christmas present to the church.”
