Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy elastic to make face masks? — Judith L., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Judith: Elastic is harder to find then toilet paper these days! I have been making a few masks also and ran out of elastic. I went to a dollar store and bought elastic hair pony tail bands. I use six per face mask, looping three together for each side. I found packs of 40 for $1. My pattern calls for 7 inches of elastic on each side so three looped together bands make just about that.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: A while back in one of your Wednesday’s columns you mentioned where you could buy a converter to transfer VHS tapes to DVD’s. I do remember it was sold at Walmart stores for maybe $16.99. I saved the article, but now I can’t find it to get the name of it. I am hoping you can help me. I love reading your column every Wednesday! —Carol Brand
Dear Carol: Well Carol, here is what I found on Walmart.com. A Digitnow USB Audio/video VHS to DVD Converter for $12.99, and two more similar ones with software for $39.95 and $42.65.
You can buy the machine converter/player also by Toshiba (actually I used to have this one years ago and it worked perfectly) for $224.95. I emailed you all the links. Good luck!
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a 3-5 cubic foot upright freezer. Can’t find one anywhere. — Milan57, Atlantic City
Dear Milan57: If you are asking for a 3.5 cubic foot upright freezer, I found Summit Appliance in stainless steel at Home Depot for $1,882.50. If you meant 3 to 5 cubic feet you can do much better at Home Depot with a Frigidaire 5.8 cubic foot upright freezer in white for $359.10.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are looking for Krispy Saltines, which are made by Sunshine. The company says there should not be a problem finding them and to ask the grocery manager. We did but no luck. Help! — Michelle
Dear Michelle: ShopRite sells Nabisco (which owns the Sunshine name) Premium Saltine Crackers in a 13.6-ounce package for $3.99. You can even order it online from them.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Turkey breast: 99 cents per pound.
• Four-pound bag of 26- to 30-count shrimp: $19.96.
• Lancaster Brand smoked ham shank portion: 99 cents per pound. Limit one.
• Herr’s potato chips: Four for $10.
• Sweet corn: 50 cents per ear.
Aldi
• Red grapes: $1.29 per pound.
• Head of cabbage: $1.99.
• Family pack split chicken breasts: 99 cents per pound.
• Mangoes: 69 cents.
• A Huntington Home 6-by-9-foot indoor/outdoor rug: $19.99.
ShopRite
• Boneless sirloin steaks: $5.99 per pound.
• Cantaloupes: 99 cents.
• Bowl and Basket 1-pound pasta: 84 cents.
• Melitta ground coffee: $2.49.
• Ajax 60-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99.
Tips
• Maxwell House 30.65-ounce Wake Up Roast is $4.99 at CVS.
• Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe carpet cleaner regularly $199.99 on sale for $129.99.
• A Sceptre 65-inch 4K UHD LED TV is $349.99 at Walmart.
• Ajax 40-ounce laundry detergent is 99 cents at Walgreens.
• Apple AirPods with charging case are on sale at Staples for $139.
• A TCL 50-inch LED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV is $259.99 at Best Buy.
• All backed stapled canvas, artist easels and tables are half price at Michaels.
• Girls dresses and jumpsuits are $10 at Family Dollar.
• Decorative door mats are $8 at Dollar General.
• A Solar LED 9-foot outdoor umbrella with the lights in the spokes is $49.99 at Ace Hardware.
