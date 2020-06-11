NORTHFIELD — A week after opening in defiance of Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order, The Titlton Square movie theater has closed.
“Under the circumstances, we regret that we are left with no choice but to cease operations until the governor allows us to reopen,” according to a statement on the theater’s Facebook page Thursday. “We believe we have been unfairly targeted and denied the right to engage in lawful business activity while other businesses are able to operate legally.”
{span}Movie theaters in New Jersey have been closed since March, per the governor’s order, in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While the state begins to reopen in a phased approach — outdoor dining will be permitted starting June 15 — there is still no reopening date for theaters and indoor entertainment.{/span}
Last Friday, the theater opened with reduced capacity and social distancing measures. The theater operated at 30% capacity, which meant 15 to 25 people in the smaller rooms, and 40 to 60 people in the larger rooms.
Stickers on the floor in the theater’s lobby reminded customers to remain 6 feet apart, hand sanitizing stations were set up at concession stands, ticket kiosks and self-serve beverage fountains, and Plexiglas sneeze guards were installed at the concession stand. Signs at entrances said no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 was permitted in the theater, which the owners said underwent deep cleaning every night.
“This is a great loss to the community during these trying times, and we encourage our customers and supporters to contact their local politicians to ask that our theater be permitted to open safely,” according to the statement. “We remain a strong partner with the city and community of Northfield, and we will continue to assert our right to provide safe family entertainment here.”
The Tilton Square is owned by partners Brett Denafo and Clint Bunting.
