PLEASANTVILLE— Victory A.M.E Zion Church was broken into last week and about $15,000 worth of items were stolen.
Small kitchen appliances and utensils, tables, tools, production equipment, masks, hand sanitizer, paper products and packaged food for the church’s community food pantry were discovered stolen on April 17, according to Mersadies Bonilla, an Atlantic City resident who assists the church’s pastor, Ethel.
Bonilla said a police report was filed. Pleasantville Police Department was contacted for an update on the investigation.
The church’s community pantry distributes canned and prepared foods to about 90 families every third Friday. The last distribution had about 120 families, Wade said.
Bonilla said the church’s door was unlocked but a back window was broken.
She said the church’s food pantry is in partnership with Community Food Bank of New Jersey, which will continue to provide shipments of food for the pantry. The next food pantry day is May 15 at 12 p.m. where families in need can collect food items in the front of the church.
All other stolen items will be replaced with insurance funds, Bonilla said.
“The biggest thing (Wade) needs is security cameras and to have the (broken) window replaced,” she said. “My main concern is the safety of the building.”
To maintain safety, community members are taking shifts to check on the church, making sure all doors are locked, every other day, Bonilla said.
The church has been holding the food pantry service for about 18 months, according to Wade.
“At first, of course it was very upsetting,” she said of the break in. “But I’m also realizing that we’re living in a time where people are desperate. People’s minds are mixed up and sometimes they are desperate. Whoever was involved, we’re praying for them and hoping they get their mind’s right and hoping they don’t do it to someone else.”
She said the church will move on and continue to serve the community.
“That’s not going to stop us,” she added. “People are in need and that’s what we’re there for.”
