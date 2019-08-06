HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Close to 2,000 Atlantic City Electric customers are without power Tuesday afternoon after lightning struck a utility pole and energy infrastructure at the intersection of Harding Highway and the Black Horse Pike, according to company spokesman Frank Tedesco.
Crews are on-site and the company expects power to be restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday, Tedesco said.
About 975 customers are affected on the Black Horse Pike across from the Hamilton Mall, according to the company’s outage map, while another 902 are affected in Consumer Square off Wrangleboro Road.
Staff Writer Colt Shaw contributed to this report.
