Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Close to 2,000 Atlantic City Electric customers are without power Tuesday afternoon after lightning struck a utility pole and energy infrastructure at the intersection of Harding Highway and the Black Horse Pike, according to company spokesman Frank Tedesco.

Crews are on-site and the company expects power to be restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday, Tedesco said. 

About 975 customers are affected on the Black Horse Pike across from the Hamilton Mall, according to the company’s outage map, while another 902 are affected in Consumer Square off Wrangleboro Road.

Staff Writer Colt Shaw contributed to this report.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

