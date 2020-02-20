ABSECON — The city's fire chief on Thursday identified the man who died as a result of a December house fire.
Firefighters removed Frank Buchinski, 73, from the house on Cessna Lane on Dec. 8, fire Chief Roy Talley said.
"The man was out of the house within two minutes of our arrival on the scene alive," Talley said.
Buchinski was treated at the scene with basic life support, Talley said. He was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
While the firefighters were still on the scene, they were told Buchinski died at the hospital from injuries caused by the fire, Talley said.
The Fire Department received a call about the fire at 4:39 p.m. Twenty city firefighters arrived with additional firefighters from Pleasantville and Bayview in Galloway Township on standby, Talley said.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the side window of the house, Talley said. Family members were on the scene, but no one else was inside the house except Buchinski, he said.
The heat from the fire damaged a neighboring house, but the blaze was under control in 45 minutes, Talley said. No firefighters were hurt while battling the blaze.
The scene was cleared by 8:45 p.m., Talley said.
"It was a terrible thing," he said.
