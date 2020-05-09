Buddy 2

Absecon Lighthouse's lightkeeper, Buddy Grover, will be calling area mothers to wish them a happy Mother's Day this year.

 PROVIDED

ATLANTIC CITY — The keeper of New Jersey's tallest lighthouse is wishing area moms a happy Mother's Day this weekend.

Absecon Lighthouse, a landmark in the city's South Inlet neighborhood, is closed during the pandemic. Traditionally, mothers are allowed to climb the tower's 228 steps for free on the holiday, but they won't have that opportunity this year.

Jean Muchanic, executive director of the Inlet Public/Private Association, the nonprofit that runs the lighthouse, still wanted to do something for mothers.

"I thought, let’s have Buddy reach out and give a special phone call to mothers for Mother’s Day and turn it into a fundraiser since we don’t have any income right now as well," Muchanic said.

Buddy Grover, the locally famous 92-year-old lightkeeper, has been a volunteer with the organization for 11 years. 

"I'm quite old, but it seems to work out quite well for me," Grover said.

Grover was scheduled to call mothers from the lighthouse from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For a $10 donation, you get a heartfelt hello and a Mother's Day greeting. For $20, mothers receive a greeting and a five-minute chat.

Being closed going into the busy tourist season is a strain on already tight margins.

"As a nonprofit, there’s never a large amount in the bank account," Muchanic said. "We operate with a very dedicated group of volunteers."

Muchanic said it's a win-win because it will give Grover a chance to chat. As a senior living alone during the quarantine, he's not been as busy as usual.

After Grover retired from the U.S. Postal Service, he spent 10 years volunteering for the city. He drove seniors around to appointments part of the year while living in Spain the other part. Now, he climbs the 15+ stories of the lighthouse an average of three times a week to give visitors a little bit of history on the country's third tallest lighthouse.

"I kind of consider it my territory," Grover said. "I've refrained from learning how to use a computer so I won't get stuck at the gift shop downstairs. I miss being up there for the social (aspect). I think this is a good way to let people know that we’re thinking about them and that we miss them."

Those interested in a Mother's Day greeting can call the Absecon Lighthouse to make a reservation at 609-449-1360.

Atlantic City Coast Guard's moving tribute to five who died in 1932 tragedy

ATLANTIC CITY - Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during a ceremony Wednesday at the Absecon Lighthouse.

On March 6, 1932, the fishing boat Anna was reported missing by radio in a nor’easter. A patrol boat carrying three Coast Guard members sent out to rescue the fishing boat's crew capsized in the storm. A second boat carrying an additional three crewmen was never seen again.

Of the five Coast Guardsmen who died, only the bodies of 19-year old Surfman William Garton and 24-year old Surfman Hal Livingston were recovered. Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Marvin Rhodes, Surfman Charles Graham and Surfman John Barnett were never found.

Coast Guardsmen and women gathered Wednesday to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance.

1 of 12

Contact: 609-272-7210

ZSpencer@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSpencer

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments