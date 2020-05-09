ATLANTIC CITY — The keeper of New Jersey's tallest lighthouse is wishing area moms a happy Mother's Day this weekend.
Absecon Lighthouse, a landmark in the city's South Inlet neighborhood, is closed during the pandemic. Traditionally, mothers are allowed to climb the tower's 228 steps for free on the holiday, but they won't have that opportunity this year.
Jean Muchanic, executive director of the Inlet Public/Private Association, the nonprofit that runs the lighthouse, still wanted to do something for mothers.
Sometimes, even the smallest idea can make a significant impact.
"I thought, let’s have Buddy reach out and give a special phone call to mothers for Mother’s Day and turn it into a fundraiser since we don’t have any income right now as well," Muchanic said.
Buddy Grover, the locally famous 92-year-old lightkeeper, has been a volunteer with the organization for 11 years.
"I'm quite old, but it seems to work out quite well for me," Grover said.
Grover was scheduled to call mothers from the lighthouse from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For a $10 donation, you get a heartfelt hello and a Mother's Day greeting. For $20, mothers receive a greeting and a five-minute chat.
Being closed going into the busy tourist season is a strain on already tight margins.
"As a nonprofit, there’s never a large amount in the bank account," Muchanic said. "We operate with a very dedicated group of volunteers."
Two popular beaches near Ocean City that are overseen by New Jersey were closed to visitors …
Muchanic said it's a win-win because it will give Grover a chance to chat. As a senior living alone during the quarantine, he's not been as busy as usual.
After Grover retired from the U.S. Postal Service, he spent 10 years volunteering for the city. He drove seniors around to appointments part of the year while living in Spain the other part. Now, he climbs the 15+ stories of the lighthouse an average of three times a week to give visitors a little bit of history on the country's third tallest lighthouse.
"I kind of consider it my territory," Grover said. "I've refrained from learning how to use a computer so I won't get stuck at the gift shop downstairs. I miss being up there for the social (aspect). I think this is a good way to let people know that we’re thinking about them and that we miss them."
Those interested in a Mother's Day greeting can call the Absecon Lighthouse to make a reservation at 609-449-1360.
1 of 12
Hermino Velazquez bows his head in a moment of remembrance for the fallen Coast Guard members.
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City ,honored five Coast Guard members who died 87-years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City, at the Absecon Lighthouse. Coast Guard members at the memorial read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, held a prayer and laid a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at at the Absecon Lighthouse to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, honored five Coast Guard members who died 87years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at the at the Absecon Lighthouse. to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Lt. Taylor Smith of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City speaks about honoring five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City, at the Absecon Lighthouse. Coast Guard members at the memorial read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, held a prayer and laid a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Efrin Hernandez and Bryce Janes, members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, laid a wreath in honor of five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at the at the Absecon Lighthouse to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during a ceremony Wednesday at the Absecon Lighthouse. Members read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, said a prayer and laid a wreath in remembrance. According to coastguardnews.com, the fishing boat Anna was reported missing by radio in a nor’easter. A patrol boat carrying three Coast Guard members capsized, and a second boat carrying an additional three crewmen, sent out to save the crew of the first boat was not seen again. Of the five Coast Guardsmen who died, only the bodies of 19-year old Surfman William Garton and 24-year old Surfman Hal Livingston were recovered. Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Marvin Rhodes, Surfman Charles Graham and Surfman John Barnett were never found.
Shane Hosler of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City salutes during ceremony which honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City, at the Absecon Lighthouse. Coast Guard members at the memorial read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, held a prayer and laid a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at the at the Absecon Lighthouse to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Brisaed Mejia and other members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at the at the Absecon Lighthouse to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at the at the Absecon Lighthouse. to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic City Coast Guard's moving tribute to five who died in 1932 tragedy
ATLANTIC CITY - Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during a ceremony Wednesday at the Absecon Lighthouse.
On March 6, 1932, the fishing boat Anna was reported missing by radio in a nor’easter. A patrol boat carrying three Coast Guard members sent out to rescue the fishing boat's crew capsized in the storm. A second boat carrying an additional three crewmen was never seen again.
Of the five Coast Guardsmen who died, only the bodies of 19-year old Surfman William Garton and 24-year old Surfman Hal Livingston were recovered. Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Marvin Rhodes, Surfman Charles Graham and Surfman John Barnett were never found.
Coast Guardsmen and women gathered Wednesday to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance.
1 of 12
Hermino Velazquez bows his head in a moment of remembrance for the fallen Coast Guard members.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City ,honored five Coast Guard members who died 87-years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City, at the Absecon Lighthouse. Coast Guard members at the memorial read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, held a prayer and laid a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at at the Absecon Lighthouse to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, honored five Coast Guard members who died 87years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at the at the Absecon Lighthouse. to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Lt. Taylor Smith of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City speaks about honoring five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City, at the Absecon Lighthouse. Coast Guard members at the memorial read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, held a prayer and laid a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Efrin Hernandez and Bryce Janes, members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, laid a wreath in honor of five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at the at the Absecon Lighthouse to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during a ceremony Wednesday at the Absecon Lighthouse. Members read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, said a prayer and laid a wreath in remembrance. According to coastguardnews.com, the fishing boat Anna was reported missing by radio in a nor’easter. A patrol boat carrying three Coast Guard members capsized, and a second boat carrying an additional three crewmen, sent out to save the crew of the first boat was not seen again. Of the five Coast Guardsmen who died, only the bodies of 19-year old Surfman William Garton and 24-year old Surfman Hal Livingston were recovered. Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Marvin Rhodes, Surfman Charles Graham and Surfman John Barnett were never found.
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Shane Hosler of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City salutes during ceremony which honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City, at the Absecon Lighthouse. Coast Guard members at the memorial read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, held a prayer and laid a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at the at the Absecon Lighthouse to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Brisaed Mejia and other members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at the at the Absecon Lighthouse to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Atlantic City honored five Coast Guard members who died 87 years ago during an attempted rescue off the coast of Atlantic City. Coast Guard members gathered at the at the Absecon Lighthouse. to read an account of the events of March 6, 1932, say a prayer and lay a wreath in remembrance. March 6, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.