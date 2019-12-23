ATLANTIC CITY — A local couple returned to the Covenant House Monday to bring carloads of Christmas gifts to those in need—an act of kindness they’ve been doing for 22 years.
The Covenant House, with a center on Atlantic Avenue, is a national nonprofit organization that serves at-risk youth between 18 and 21-years-old with food, shelter, clothing and crisis care.
And even though the young adults may be going through a hard time, Patricia and Al Bailey want to make sure their Christmas is special.
“Twenty-two years ago our eldest son worked here,” Patricia said. “He came home one day and said, ‘You know mom, we need to do something for the Covenant House.’ Who knew 22 years later we’d be at this point.”
The Baileys then garnered help from friends and local businesses to make it possible. Those volunteers, calling themselves Neighborhood Santas, began as a team of less than 10 people bringing gifts in one car.
Today it’s a team of more than 40 people. On Monday, it took one van and four cars to deliver all of the gifts.
Between $3,500 and $4,500 is raised through donations to purchase the gifts.
Dropping off the gifts just days before Christmas is the Bailey’s favorite part.
“This is my Christmas,” Al said.
“It’s to see the fruits of your labor,” Patricia added. “My favorite part is when we bring it in the door and you see the bags and all the stuff.”
The Covenant House has a Christmas wish list they give to the Baileys and other individuals who wish to send gifts to those in need, said Roslyn Talley, program director for the Covenant House in Atlantic City.
About 20 residents are currently staying at the Covenant House including a few high school students and two young moms with their babies, Talley said.
Items on the wish list include towels, washcloths, headphones, soap, winter boots, sweatshirts, undergarments and ponchos.
“It's incredible, it's a blessing,” Talley said of the Bailey’s generosity. “It's infectious because over the years they've got more and more people to join their group. What started out as maybe 20 little gift bags turned into carloads.”
The gifts are stored in a classroom until Christmas. After the residents go to sleep on Christmas Eve, Talley said staff members “act as elves” and place the gifts under the Christmas trees on both the boys and girls floor.
On Christmas morning, the young adults open gifts while enjoying Christmas music and holiday brunch.
“We try to make Christmas just like everybody else’s,” she said. “For a lot of them this will be their first Christmas, so we really try to make it special for them.”
She said the act of kindness, especially around the holidays, lets the residents know that others beyond the Covenant House care for them.
“They’ve been let down by friends, parents, teachers… so for them to receive gifts from people that don't even know them is a blessing,” she said.
