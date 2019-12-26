HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An accident involving a car and an overturned truck at Black Horse Pike and Weymouth Road had all four lanes of the pike closed to traffic Thursday afternoon.
Police were on the scene and redirecting vehicles around the intersection.
Police at 1:31 p.m. advised of the accident and the need for drivers to find alternate routes. The overturned truck, spilled dirt and a crushed car blocked three of the pike's four lanes.
Police closed the road while the accident was investigated and cleared. As of 4 p.m., the road was still closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.