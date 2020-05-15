Tennessee Avenue Development (copy)

ATLANTIC CITY — The first live comedy show since the novel coronavirus shut down entertainment throughout the resort will take place Saturday evening.

ACJokes is hosting a drive-in comedy show at 6 p.m. in the John King Memorial parking lot on Tennessee Avenue.

The idea had originated from ACJokes co-owner Ray Vazquez’s fiancé Natalia Christine who said, "It's times like these we need to laugh the most."

“This drive-in show will keep people safe, all while experiencing a cutting edge live comedy experience," said ACJokes co-owner Mike Merk.

The Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, located across the street from the parking lot, will deliver food directly to vehicles at the show.

Admission is free for first responders and health care workers. Regular admission is $10 per person. Space is limited and interested attendees are encourages to RSVP at: info@acjokes.com or 908-670-0012.

A live audio feed of the comedy show is available directly to a vehicle's radio.

Guests can begin arriving at 5 p.m.

