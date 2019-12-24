The Atlantic County Utilities Authority and the Pleasantville Housing Authority plan to build one of the state's first community solar projects on the ACUA's landfill in Egg Harbor Township.
The two organizations were recently awarded approval for the 2 megawatt project through the state Board of Public Utilities' Community Solar Energy Pilot Program, according to a news release from the ACUA.
A community solar project allows a solar array to be built at one property to provide electricity to multiple subscribers, allowing those without the ability to install their own solar infrastructure to use the renewable energy. Housing Authority residents will be sold the power at a discounted price, according to the ACUA.
“As beneficiaries of solar energy for years, we know it works, is cleaner for our community and can be cheaper for ratepayers," ACUA President Rick Dovey said. "We are happy to put the closed space on our landfill to work for the community in this way.”
The project was one of 45 applications selected out of 252, and one of three in the Atlantic City area, according to the ACUA.
Vernon Lawrence, executive director/CEO/chief financial officer of the Pleasantville Housing Authority, said his organization is "excited to introduce the benefits of renewable energy to the more than 300 residents of the Pleasantville Housing Authority."
This is the first of a three-year BPU pilot program to help expand renewable energy to low-to-medium-income households. Applications for additional projects will open in 2020 and 2021.
