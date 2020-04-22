ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority on Wednesday said it had made "significant progress" toward the repair of a 30-inch wastewater force main along Bader Field.
Since work began Monday, 2,200 feet of pipe has been delivered to the site and 800 feet of pipe has been fused to install an emergency bypass, which is expected to be in place by the middle of next week.
The leak was found Sunday in a line that serves Atlantic City, Downbeach and part of Egg Harbor Township.
SANDY HOOK — As New Jersey’s beaches go, so goes the state of the environment.
All recreational activities in the bay have been suspended, and regular testing will be performed to determine when it can be reopened.
According to the release, the ACUA is requesting that residents and businesses in Longport, Margate, Ventnor, the Chelsea Heights neighborhood of Atlantic City and Seaview Harbor Marina in Egg Harbor Township conserve water to help minimize flow through the force main.
The authority also said the sewer line break has no impact on the quality of drinking water.
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-31 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_01.JPG
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-36 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_02.JPG
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-45 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_04.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_01.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_02.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_03.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_04.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_05.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_06.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_07.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_08.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_09.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_10.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_11.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_12.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_13.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_14.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_15.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_16.JPG
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.