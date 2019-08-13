PLEASANTVILLE — The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is one of several area animal groups to participate in "Clear the Shelter" weekend Saturday and Sunday.
All adoption fees will be waived for select pets available for immediate adoption, according to the county.
County Executive Dennis Levinson said the savings are significant.
Regular adoption fees at the shelter range from $85 for cats and kittens to $110 for dogs and puppies. Those fees include mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip and free veterinary consultation. Dogs are also provided free obedience classes.
“We invite the public to stop by our shelter at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville from 1 to 4 p.m. to meet the wonderful animals in our care that are anxious to find forever homes,” Shelter Manager Kathy Kelsey said.
The Atlantic County Animal Shelter offers canines and felines of all ages, sizes and temperaments, according to the county.
This is the fifth year the shelter is participating in the event, which has resulted in more than 400 successful free adoptions.
The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is one of several area animal shelters taking part in #CleartheShelters Day, an initiative by NBC-owned media stations to help cats and dogs waiting for new homes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.