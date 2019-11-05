Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My 6-year-old great niece is a big fan of American Girl dolls. I recently checked the price of them, and nearly fell over. My friend told me there are knock off type dolls that are much less expensive. Do you know where to buy them? — Great Auntie
Dear Great Auntie: For your best deal, go to either A.C. Moore or Michaels and purchase them with a coupon when they are not on sale. They are not on sale this week at either store. Both stores have a 50% off coupon in their ads from Sunday’s Press. If they are on sale, neither store will let you use a coupon. This week at ShopRite pictured in their ad it looks like the doll you want is $19.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a lamp base that has been chipped. Do you know a place that could fix it? — MC, Brigantine
Dear MC: Since you sent me a picture of your plaster-type lamp, you could easily fix it yourself. Take a tablespoon of flour, a teaspoon of salt and a few drops of water to make a paste. Take the paste, form it into the spot. Go to a craft store and buy paint that matches (which is probably impossible) or a few shades darker. Paint the rim section that is chipped a darker gray or repaint all the gray on the lamp. It may cost you $1, actually 88 cents for the paint at A.C. Moore this week. Honestly, it would probably be cheaper to buy a new lamp then to have it repaired by a professional.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My printer just went, I need a cheap wireless. I know you put them in sometimes. — Charlie T.
Dear Charlie: Walmart has a Canon wireless printer on sale for $44.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for foam to make a round pillow. — Justine M.
Dear Justine: Joann Fabrics sells foam. It also sells pillow forms. Check Big Lots, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Walmart, even thrift stores and just buy a round pillow, which will probably be cheaper than buying a pillow form and recover it.
Reader tips
• Johnette Halpin wrote in to let us know the Cape May County Library has a Makerspace and Tech Center. They offer free help on Wednesdays on any computer, phone, laptop, tablet, etc. Johnette said to call first because they occasionally go to other library branches on Wednesdays.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Lean Cuisine or Signature Select entrees: $2.
• Utz chips and pretzels: half price.
• A two-pound bag of Extra Jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $13.98.
• Hatfield 1-pound bacon or Italian sausage: Buy one get one free.
• Lindsay canned black olives: $1.
• LavAzza 12-ounce coffee or 10-pack Kcups: $5.
ShopRite
• Maxwell House coffee: $2.49.
• ShopRite 64-ounce apple juice: 99 cents.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• Ronzoni lasagna: 99 cents.
• Culinary Reserve Lump Crab meat: $14.99 per 1-pound can.
• ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
Tips
• Holiday candles and decor are half price at Rite Aid.
• Get a 14.6-ounce box of Boscov’s Own chocolate covered pretzels regularly $16 on sale for $9.99. Half price off of Holiday gift wrap and cards.
• Seasons by Nicole Thanksgiving Decor or Nicole’s Tree Farm half price at A.C. Moore.
• Frozen Elza or Anna dolls are $10 at Family Dollar. Spend $25 and get a $5 Smart Coupon on their app.
• Get an Acer Touch Screen Spin 1 laptop with Intel Pentium Silver processor at Staples regularly $399.99 on sale for $249.99.
• A Cricut Explore Air 2 is on sale at Michaels for $199.
• Get a new 72-inch vinyl patio sliding door at Lowe’s for $298 on Wednesday.
• A Phillips 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is half price at Target for $199.99.
• A case of Just The Basics purified water is $2.77 at CVS.
• A Mainstays Electric Roaster, which cooks up to an 18-pound turkey, is $24.94 at Walmart.
• A 36-inch Pickup & Reach tool is $2 at Harbor Freight Tools with the coupon in their ad from Sunday’s Press.
• Two cases of Nice bottled water are $4.99 at Walgreens.
• A 4 foot pre-lit Christmas tree is $15 at Dollar General.
• A Radiant Dish Heater Fan is $34.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• Red or Green outdoor spot lights are $4.99 at Ace Hardware.
