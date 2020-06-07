CAPE MAY — There’s a saying that the wheels of justice grind slowly.
It’s often invoked when matters before a court grind on year after year, but rarely do those wheels turn for generations.
In the case of the ongoing lawsuit over the Sewell Point tract — close to 100 acres of tangled woods and wetlands near the Coast Guard base — a lawsuit has been underway for almost as long as anyone can remember.
The case was before Superior Court Judge Anthony Gibson, and later, after the litigation was reactivated, it came before his son, Judge Christopher Gibson. Jacob Perskie, an attorney representing the owners of the property, said his uncle Stephen Perskie once worked on the case, and his great uncle Marvin Perskie represented the development company in the 1960s.
“They’re on their third generation of Perskies,” he joked.
At issue is what, if anything, will be built on the property, an almost impenetrable green rectangle east of Pittsburgh Avenue between Pennsylvania and Maryland avenues. The owners, East Cape May Associates, had big plans for the property when partners Thomas Brodesser and Philip Robinson bought it in 1951. They planned to develop it as single-family homes, much as they had done in the nearby Village Green neighborhood.
That was before the land was declared protected wetlands. Before that, Cape May and many other shore towns encouraged development on wetlands, which many at the time saw as wasted property. Material dredged to clear waterways was used to fill in land for development.
The owners originally sued alleging something called inverse condemnation, according to multiple reports over the decades. In essence, it means the property has been regulated to the point the owner can no longer enjoy any value from it, which amounts to the government taking the land.
That would require the owner to be compensated. In 1992, the property owners sued the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Jacob Perskie said his client did not authorize him to discuss the case, and as a rule his firm of Fox Rothschild LLP does not comment on pending litigation.
The DEP isn’t talking, either.
“In response to your query earlier today: The DEP does not comment on active litigation,” reads an email from Caryn Shinske, a DEP spokeswoman.
One party to the suit who was willing to talk, at length, is James Testa, president of Concerned Citizens for Sewell Point Tract Preservation Inc., a resident group trying to preserve the land. The group has become part of the lawsuit between East Cape May Associates and the DEP.
According to Testa, the owners no longer want to build anything on the property. He said they want fair-market value for the land and then will ride off into the sunset, as he put it.
But if some amount of development does take place, the cost for which the state will be on the hook would be reduced.
No one was sure how much money is involved, but published estimates put it at more than $100 million. He said the owners and the developer are still tens of millions of dollars apart on the value of the property.
The state has offered deals under which a portion of the property would be developed.
“You have to appreciate the irony of what’s taking place here. The owner is no longer allowed to develop the property the way it wants to, and the state is asserting that building should take place,” Testa said. “The state department that should be protecting the environment instead is protecting the treasury of New Jersey.”
Deal collapses
In 2009, with much fanfare, the state attorney general and the DEP announced a settlement agreement that would resolve the suit, which at that point had been underway for 17 years. The acting DEP commissioner at the time said he was happy to finally be closing the book on the long dispute.
Under the plan, the owners could develop about 18 acres of the site, with 71 market-rate units and 14 affordable units, plus $7 million for the rest of the land.
But that deal fell through.
According to Testa, the federal Army Corps of Engineers said no to developing that portion. He said another deal, what is referred to as an amelioration offer, would allow development on the other side of the tract, farther from the beach.
Testa said his group and East Cape May Associates are now in court fighting to break the deal with the DEP.
In October, a new judge took over the case. Judge Christine Smith took the unusual step of shifting the burden of proof from the DEP to the plaintiffs. That had such an impact on the case that she also declared a mistrial, setting a new trial date for March.
“I have never seen that happen,” said Testa, a former attorney. “And then, of course, along comes COVID.”
The coronavirus has slowed court proceedings almost to a standstill. There remain depositions to be taken, including planned depositions from City Council members. Testa said he does not know how long that could take.
“Clearly, we’re not going to have a trial in June,” he said.
Council has approved several resolutions calling for the property to be preserved. It is by far the largest parcel of undeveloped land in the city. Saying his donation-powered group is running on “financial fumes,” Testa wants the city to step in.
He says the land needs to be preserved both for wildlife and as a buffer against flooding. For now, it remains a rare swath of dark green between Cape May Harbor and the ocean.
