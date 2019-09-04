Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Dozens gathered Wednesday night in front of Rental Country on the Black Horse Pike for a candlelight vigil for a 33-year-old township man killed Monday after he was hit by two cars.
About 60 friends and family made their way to site of the accident in honor of Jose Santiago. According to some of them, the accident could have been prevented had this particular section of the pike had sufficient lighting.
"He got hit right here, (and) there's no lights at all," said Jose's brother, 28-year-old Eude, motioning toward a blown-out light pole on the pike. "I mean, you could get LED lights. You could get any lights. There's no lights here at all. The only lights you see are the cars."
"There's bus stops here. There's a lot of people that use this highway to walk," said Accardi, 33, of Somers Point. "We've got a residential area right here, a motel right down the street. ... This is a busy area."
"To have to walk across this is scary for anybody."
Police responded to the pike about 8:55 p.m. Monday night for the fatal pedestrian crash. After being thrown about 75 feet from a 2007 Mercedez-Benz driven by 36-year-old Vicente Luna, of Vineland, Santiago was hit by a second car, which left the scene and has not been identified.
Police issued Luna a summons for operating a car while suspended, as well as criminal charges for being involved in a fatal car crash with a suspended license.
