EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Dozens gathered Wednesday night in front of Rental Country on the Black Horse Pike for a candlelight vigil for a 33-year-old township man killed Monday after he was hit by two cars.

About 60 friends and family made their way to site of the accident in honor of Jose Santiago. According to some of them, the accident could have been prevented had this particular section of the pike had sufficient lighting.

"He got hit right here, (and) there's no lights at all," said Jose's brother, 28-year-old Eude, motioning toward a blown-out light pole on the pike. "I mean, you could get LED lights. You could get any lights. There's no lights here at all. The only lights you see are the cars."

About 30 feet away from where Jose was hit is another light. That one flickered on and off throughout the night.

Thirty-three-year-old Frances Martin said the lack of lighting makes u-turns scary.

"I come out on this median right here all the time, and I'd be turning, (and) somebody wouldn't even have their headlights on," said Martin, of Egg Harbor Township.

Angela Accardi, Jose's sister-in-law of 18 years, thinks the lighting is unacceptable given the amount of foot traffic in the area.

"There's bus stops here. There's a lot of people that use this highway to walk," said Accardi, 33, of Somers Point. "We've got a residential area right here, a motel right down the street. ... This is a busy area."

"To have to walk across this is scary for anybody."

Police responded to the pike about 8:55 p.m. Monday night for the fatal pedestrian crash. After being thrown about 75 feet from a 2007 Mercedez-Benz driven by 36-year-old Vicente Luna, of Vineland, Santiago was hit by a second car, which left the scene and has not been identified.

Police issued Luna a summons for operating a car while suspended, as well as criminal charges for being involved in a fatal car crash with a suspended license.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments