Beaches up and down the state will be open just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff of summer.
Gov. Phi Murphy made the announcement Thursday, a couple of days after meeting with more than 20 officials from beachfront communities to discuss the matter.
“The Jersey Shore, after all, is where memories are made,” Murphy said. “The last thing any of us wanted was for a summertime down the shore to be a memory.”
Over the past couple of weeks, local officials called on Murphy to reopen the beaches and local businesses quickly so the summer tourism season was not a complete loss. Some local officials even went so far as to announce they would open their municipality’s beach before Murphy announced his guidance.
The opening of beaches goes into effect Friday, May 22.
“The shore is central to our Jersey identity, and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer,” Murphy said during the daily briefing Thursday.
With the opening of the beaches comes social distancing guidelines, the governor said, including remaining six feet apart from other beachgoers and limiting capacity on beaches. He said he will leave it to local leaders to determine how to enforce capacity restrictions, such as limiting the number of beach tags given out.
Playgrounds, picnic areas and water fountains will remain closed until further notice, he said. Organized events and contact sports are still prohibited on the beaches.
Restroom facilities, changing areas and shower pavilions may reopen, but must undergo frequent and proper cleaning, he said.
Boardwalk restaurants may continue to operate for delivery and takeout only and are prohibited from offering in-house dining. Amusement parks, arcades and visitor centers must remain closed.
Although it isn’t required, Murphy highly recommends wearing a face mask while outdoors, especially if it is difficult to social distance from people, “such as waiting in line for a slice of boardwalk pizza,” he said.
“As I said many times throughout this emergency, I wanted to find a way to allow our beaches to be open for the summer,” he said. “We are living through unprecedented times, but we have the confidence that residents and out-of-state visitors alike can take in a day at the beach safely, so long as the measures we are announcing today ... are followed.”
In the next coming days Murphy said he plans to announce guidelines for public pools and charter fishing trips.
Joining him at his briefing on Thursday was Cape May County Freeholder and Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio, who announced Wednesday that Sea Isle, Strathmere and Ocean City will reopen their beaches for sunbathers on Saturday.
“This will be a trial run for the beaches,” Desidero told The Press. “I believe that everyone is going to be following the rules. I think the beachgoers will be policing themselves.”
And while some beaches in Cape May County have decided to fully reopen, the beaches in Ventnor, Margate and Longport have only permitted walkers and joggers up to this point.
Nick Russo, mayor of Longport, signed an executive order Thursday morning allowing sunbathers on the borough’s beach effective Friday.
“I saw no reason for us not to use common sense,” he said. “Let’s get open. If there are problems, believe me we’ll know about it.”
He said since the borough’s beaches are between 75 and 100 feet wide, he doesn’t see social distancing as an issue, but he will enforce distancing measures with additional lifeguard personnel on the beach.
While lifeguards will be stationed in the stands to watch the ocean, additional beach patrol members will be on ATVs monitoring the beach and will contact the police if they see a problem with groups of people gathering.
In Margate, commissioners will discuss reopening the beaches at next week’s meeting, “in which we intend to announce our beach season,” said Mayor Michael Becker.
Becker said city officials have yet to discuss how they plan to enforce social distancing on the beach.
“But we’ll do it. We’ll do the best that we can,” he said. “But we have to expect the public to do their part.”
And while the three Downbeach communities had plans to all work together, according to Ventnor Mayor Beth Holtzman, towns have decided to reopen beaches on their own terms.
“The plan was to coordinate with Margate and Longport to be one consistent Downbeach, but that optic is not happening,” Holtzman said.
Holtzman has been hesitant to reopen Ventnor’s beach to sunbathers due to the difficulty of enforcing social distancing guidelines. In a recent phone call with Murphy, she asked if he could send the New Jersey Army National Guard to help enforce restrictions.
“I said to him, ‘I don’t have my summer staff because the academies are closed and we’re not able to train and hire Class II officers,’” she said. “I told him that I need help. I don’t have the police officers to roam the beach.”
But given that Murphy said all beaches will reopen by May 22, she still plans on discussing reopening Ventnor’s beach along with Margate.
“We want to be consistent,” she said.
Ventnor’s boardwalk, though, will remain closed.
“For the city of Ventnor, the opening of the boardwalk is yet to be determined,” she said.
