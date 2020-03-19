EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—Ocean Heights Avenue in the township will have alternating lane traffic at the intersection of Blackman Road between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday.
The traffic pattern, which is weather permitting, is to prepare for county road work.
Motorists may experience minor delays.
