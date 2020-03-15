Police in Maryland have found three children safely after a man broke into a home and took them from their mother by force.
The Franklin Township Police Department earlier Sunday issued an Amber Alert to locate the three children. But the alert was canceled at 6:16 p.m. after they were located.
The police department in Gloucester County reported Sunday that the children were staying with their mother when Travis Eugene Russell, 36, kicked in a door and removed the children. They are Jasmine Russell, 9, Jaquan Russell, 10, and Jamarcus Russell, 7.
Travis Russell is now in custody, police said.
According to the Amber Alert by police, Russell, who has been criminally charged, was driving a silver 2017 Nissan Altima with a New Jersey Registration H53MCS. He was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in Maryland. He may be traveling toward the Georgia/Texas area with the children, police said.
Russell also may be in possession of two handguns which he keeps regularly on his person, police said.
Any agency coming in contact with the children and/or Russell is asked to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1414 or jbiener@franklintownship.com.
