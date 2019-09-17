BRIDGETON — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night by the New Jersey State Police for a 5-year-old girl that was reported missing Monday.
The alert says that police believe Dulce Alvarez was taken by a light skinned, possibly Hispanic male, height 5-feet, 6-inches tall to 5-feet, 8-inches tall. The description also says he is thin build, no facial hair, with acne on his face, wearing orange sneakers (possibly Nike), red pants and a black shirt.
Police say they believe this man led Dulce from a playground in the City Park area in a red van with a sliding side door and tinted windows. They believe this occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday.
According to police, Dulce was wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant on it, black and white pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information can call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.