Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New West Wildwood Commissioner Amy Korobellis takes the oath of office Thursday. She was elected to fill the unexpired term of Cornelius Maxwell, who resigned from the three-member Borough Commission in June.
New West Wildwood Commissioner Amy Korobellis takes the oath of office Thursday. She was elected to fill the unexpired term of Cornelius Maxwell, who resigned from the three-member Borough Commission in June.
BILL BARLOW / For The Press
West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox welcomes new commissioner Amy Korobellis to the board after she took the oath of office Thursday.
BILL BARLOW / For The Press
New West Wildwood Commissioner Amy Korobellis, left, takes the oath of office, administered by Borough Clerk Donna Frederick, at a special meeting Thursday.
WEST WILDWOOD — In a brief noon meeting Thursday, the Borough Commission welcomed its newest member as Amy Korobellis took the oath of office.
“This is a proud moment for all of us, and I’m sure for you as well, Amy,” said Mayor Christopher Fox at the beginning of the meeting.
Voters chose Korobellis to fill the unexpired term of Cornelius Maxwell, who resigned from the three-member commission in June. Maxwell cited family reasons for his resignation, which came soon after news became public of Fox facing $24,900 in state ethics fines.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
The day after Democrat Kimberly A. Horton won election for the first time as mayor of Abseco…
Korobellis plans to serve the remaining year of Maxwell’s term and is considering running for a full term, she said after the meeting.
“I’m thinking about it. We’ll see how the year goes,” she said.
In a three-person race for the seat Nov. 5, she took 123 votes, coming in ahead of John Banning, who drew 104 votes, and Anna Doherty, who drew 24, according to tallies posted by the Cape May County Clerk’s Office. There are fewer than 500 registered voters in the tiny community.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Lower Cape May Regional High School football player Joelle Klein hustled up…
Korobellis said she was nervous when taking the oath.
“You think that was nerve-wracking, get a load of what happens next,” joked Fox, who mentioned how nice it was when Korobellis voted yes along with the two other commissioners on the single piece of business to be decided Thursday, setting a time for a future meeting.
Fox praised Korobellis for her campaign, saying she talked with a lot of residents and convinced a lot of people.
“You’re going to learn a lot, but you have no idea how important it is for us to have you here, and what it means to us that you took the endeavor to move forward to be with us,” Fox said. “We’re very proud of you.”
WILDWOOD — With all three seats on the Board of Commissioners up for election this year and …
Commissioner Scott Golden also welcomed her to the board.
Korobellis thanked the voters and said she was looking forward to her term in office.
The biggest news story out of the borough in recent years has involved Fox and police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz, who live together. The borough has a long-term agreement to pay Ferentz a $1.7 million jury award in a suit relating to her dismissal from the department by a previous administration, and Fox faces a $24,900 fine from the state’s Local Finance Board over ethics violations involving actions taken that allegedly benefited Ferentz.
This was reportedly the biggest fine the board has ever levied against an elected official.
After the meeting, Korobellis said that was not an issue during the campaign. More voters wanted to know whether she was involved in a new taxpayer group that has formed in the borough, she said.
“I found that the residents were more concerned about this small group,” she said, adding she didn’t know much about them but was not opposed to the organization. “I thought I would hear more of the other stuff.”
The Concerned Taxpayers of West Wildwood formed more than a year ago after details of the chief’s suit became public. Contacted after the meeting, Trish Sinnott, one of the organizers of the group, said the organization took no position on candidates in the election.
“We’re not a political organization,” she said. She added the organization is glad to see the three-member governing body complete, saying there is extensive work to do on the borough budget, the master plan and sewer rates.
“We’re really excited that there is a new commissioner,” Sinnott said.
Korobellis said she did not run as an ally to Fox but was not an opponent, either.
“I ran on my own, independently,” she said.
She said she knocked on doors throughout the borough after work each day.
“I sat with them, talked with them. I got to know a lot of nice people back here,” she said.
Korobellis is the assistant manager at the Cape May County Library branch in Wildwood Crest. She has lived in West Wildwood for 20 years and has three children. Two are in college.
“I’m just looking forward to working with the mayor and the commissioner,” she said. “I think we’ll work very well together.”
Ten Thousand Flowers Project mural at Glenwood Elementary
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.