ATLANTIC CITY — Billy Sternberg said he had one goal at Tuesday morning’s foreclosure auction — to get some property.
“I think there’s an excitement around buying in Atlantic City,” the 53-year-old city resident and contractor said from his seat in the Atlantic City Convention Center. “And it’s an inexpensive stocking stuffer.”
The auction, hosted by Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. of Hunterdon County, featured about 195 properties, including commercial lots, town homes, duplex and single-family lots, buildings and homes. More than 200 people filled the hall, their bidding cards in hand, checking off the list of properties as the auctioneer ran it down.
“It’s twofold,” Sternberg said of how the auction benefits the city. “You get more revenue from the ratables, and you fix the blight.”
Sternberg said he drove around the city looking at 60 different properties before whittling his list down to 20 residential lots.
The auction is important “to get properties back in the tax roll, bodies in homes as we look to reinvigorate our ratable base as we move forward,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said before banging a large ceremonial gavel to open the auction.
Within the first 10 minutes, more than $250,000 worth of foreclosed properties were sold.
But not everyone was looking for a new home. Michelle Green, a retired city police detective, said she wanted to buy the lot next to her home in the city’s Venice Park neighborhood.
She’s been trying to work with the city to purchase the lot, which she has maintained for years, she said, even adding a fence and pouring a concrete patio.
“I’m just trying to make sure no one bogarts the property,” said Green, who got into real estate after she retired, adding the auction was good for the city. "We need to clean up some of the blight. There's always room for improvement."
Buyers were spurred on by auctioneer Dwayne Craig, who said the properties were an “investment in the future,” adding “it’s only money” in his Arkansas drawl. “Just the name of the address is worth something,” he said when a lot on Atlantic Avenue came up on the auction block.
Craig started bidding on many of the properties at $20,000 or higher. Several properties were sold between $5,000 and $50,000. One property in the 1500 block of Pacific Avenue sold for $160,000.
“As you can see, people are still bullish on the city of Atlantic City, despite what some of the naysayers say,” Small said. “I like to say that men, women and political opportunists lie, but the numbers don’t, and you see that you have invested confidence in the city of Atlantic City.”
The city’s property value has been declining for a decade, from $20 billion in 2010 to $2.5 billion this year, state data show.
However, Standard & Poor’s, a credit-rating agency, upgraded the city’s general obligation bonds last month, giving a positive outlook to the city’s financial performance. Small said during the auction he was on a conference call with Moody’s Monday night, and the city is “looking at an additional upgrade” from the agency.
Charles Soreth, 43, a business partner in the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, said he was looking at a property on Ocean Avenue near the business.
“I think it’s good if people buy them up. It’s one step forward in rejuvenating the city,” he said. “People come in and buy up properties and turn them into something other than a vacant lot or an abandoned building. It can’t be a bad thing.”
This is the fifth such auction hosted by the city. A July auction netted the city nearly $1.7 million from the sale of municipal-owned lots.
