Hundreds of people will descend upon Somers Point on Saturday for the country's largest crabbing tournament.
But the 10th annual event has a local animal rights group feeling crabby.
The free tournament, called the Assault on Patcong Creek, draws fishers from surrounding states to catch and then boil crustaceans at a BBQ and festival held later in the day. It's run by the nonprofit Patcong Creek Foundation Inc. and donations from the weekend-long event go toward funding waterway clean-ups and children's educational programs.
David Saunder, president of Animal Rights Activists of New Jersey, argues that the invertebrates can feel pain and should not be killed for food. He said members of the Blackwood-based group plan to picket outside the check-in spot, at the Somers Point volunteer firehouse.
"Animals have no rights under the law now... they are treated as property," Sauder said. "They are sentient beings. Just like dogs and cats in your house, (crabs) are capable of feeling pain."
The question of whether crustaceans feel pain is debated among scientists. Some say invertebrates do not experience physical suffering. But in 2013, a study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology found that shore crabs respond to electric shocks and try to avoid them, according to BBC News.
It's not the first time the tournament has seen backlash from activists, said event organizer and Somers Point Councilman Ron Meischker. Two or three years ago, he said, a different group showed up with signs.
The organizers support the group's right to speak out, but defend the yearly tournament and the state's $8 million crabbing industry. Participants are limited to harvesting one bushel per day, as per New Jersey Fish and Wildlife regulations.
Meischker said he offered to give Animal Rights Activists of New Jersey vendor space inside the festival to allow them to speak to participants about their stance.
"I never want to stunt anyone's ability to express themselves," Meischker said. "But what we're doing is legal... Crabbing is an eight figure per year tourism attraction."
The event raised $8,000 last year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.